Storm hits hard in South Point, Ohio causing floods

SOUTH POINY, Ohio (WOWK) – Storms hit the Tri State today leaving some areas to pick up the pieces.

Charlie Creek Road in South Point, Ohio was completely closed off due to heavy flooding.

Some residents’ homes are nearly completely underwater along with cars and many of their belongings.

Roger McCarty, resident of Charlie Creek Road, said he had to climb out of his window to escape his home.

“I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off”, says Roger, “I mean it’s just something I’ve never seen before”.

Residents told 13 News there’s really no telling how long the elevated waters will last.