Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Around 17,000 AEP customers remain without power nearly 24 hours after widespread damaging winds raced through the region.

According to a press release from AEP, the damage in West Virginia is greatest in the northern counties of Marshall and Ohio counties, as well as in areas south and east of Charleston.

Company and contract crews are working to repair damage and another 400 workers are being requested to assist with service restoration in more heavily damage areas.

The latest AEP outage map in West Virginia is available here.

In West Virginia, Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, and Wayne counties in our region should have their power restored by tonight.

AEP advises that more heavily damaged areas will take longer to repair and will likely extend into the weekend before power is restored.