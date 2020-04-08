Storm tears through Nicholas County community

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Severe straight-line winds ripped through parts of Nicholas County today taking down trees, powerlines and even moving mobile homes off their foundation.

Nicholas County Emergency Management surveyed the scene to report back to the National Weather Service.

“I don’t think they are going to categorize this as a tornado but certainly straight-line winds,” says Shawn Wolford, director of Nicholas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Luckily no one was home at the time the houses were ripped apart and no injuries were reported today. However, the Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department was out for more than three hours assisting with cleanup efforts.

On a stretch of Creassy Road, you can see the path the serious storm winds took. The couple in the home right next to me face some serious property damage but they are happy some of their furry friends made it out okay.

“It sounded like a freight train was coming by and I wasn’t really thinking saving myself saving the animals I don’t know it was horrible really,” says homeowner Heide Hyre.

Hyre says they are lucky there was no significant damage to her home and her and her husband are safe along with Sadie with pig and Jojo their rescue possum.

