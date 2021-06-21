Storms cause power outages in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power is reporting outages in some counties due to severe weather in the area.

As of 6 p.m., the company’s outage map shows just under 2,300 customers currently without power., due to the storms in the area. Officials say the majority of those outages are in Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Boone counties.

All outages are expected to be cleared by this evening. More information is available on the Appalachian Power outage map.