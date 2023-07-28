CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong storms moving through the Tri-State Friday afternoon are creating more power outages throughout the area.

The storms are knocking out power and taking down more trees throughout the region. Drivers should be cautious as some of the trees may be blocking roadways during the evening commute, such as Young’s Bottom in Clendenin.

This comes after storms overnight knocked out power for more than 3,000 residents, mostly in Kanawha County, and caused trees to fall in roadways and on power lines.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, the two counties with the most outages include Kanawha County with approximately 10,368 customers are without power and Wayne County with 2,748 customers without power. Other counties with outages include: Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Clay and Fayette counties in our region.

In our region, Mon Power is reporting outages in Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Nicholas, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties. The company’s website states Wood County has the most outages with 4,929 customers without power.

Kentucky Power is also reporting outages in Greenup, Boyd, Clay, Lawrence, Floyd, Martin, Johnson and Pike counties in our region.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, customers in Scioto, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties are without power in our region of Ohio.

For the latest updates on outages in your area, visit the power outage maps linked above. For the most up-to-date information on the weather, stay with StormTracker 13.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated throughout the storms.