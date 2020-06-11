Storms knock out power throughout tri-state

This evening’s storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in the tri-state.

Kentucky Power’s online outage map shows more than 3,600 customers are without power in Greenup County and just over 130 out in Carter County.

In Ohio, AEP Ohio’s website shows just over 1,400 in the dark in Scioto County 1,250 in Jackson County, 194 in Vinton and 129 in Galia County.

In West Virginia, Appalachian Power’s online map shows 954 customers without power in Cabell County, 887 in Wayne County and 467 in the dark in Mason County.

