Strawberry farm blooming as picking season approaches

CLENDIN, WV (WOWK) – Just off of Kittyhawk road and a little stream in Clendenin, you will find a little strawberry farm, and bed & breakfast called “Country Road House and Berries.” Here, they are gearing up for their peak strawberry picking season.

The owner, Angela Born says, “We just really want to have a season, and we want the community to have fresh strawberries! I mean we need this right now, don’t ya think?”

Right now, you can’t tell that this is even a strawberry farm, but Born says when you start seeing the flowers, like these, then she only has about a month until peak season. However, picking the berries will be different.

Born adds, “usually what we will do is open our field up for a certain number of hours every day and you can bring your family and pick strawberries, and this year we are having to limit it to appointments only.”

She adds her team has been practicing good agricultural practices even before this pandemic.

“We already have and have had since we started, a system in place where we document what employees are picking what strawberries, we also document that we wash their hands, we require every employee to go through an in-service for proper handwashing technique,” Born said.

An old-time feeling, with an old-time tradition … one that Born hopes can continue for many years to come.

“We don’t know what the future holds for us, we don’t know what the future holds for this, but we do know that God loves us and we’re just hanging in for the ride.” Angela Born, Owner

