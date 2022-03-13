HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Strawberry Pie Week at Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti will be postponed again.

According to a Facebook post from Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti, to make Strawberry Pie Week happen, they have to prepare and staff six months in advance.

The week got postponed due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 in previous months, lack of applicants and the lack and difficulty of getting products, the post says.

They say they are planning to do the celebration, “similar to previous years,” next year.

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti will be giving away 50 strawberry pies this year for both dine-in and carry-out customers from April 26 to May 7, 2022. You can enter your name into a drawing if you eat there during that time frame and you can enter multiple times, but only win once.