CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley.

Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic for the celebration:

Lee Way

Capitol Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Summers Streets, from the Summers Street Parking Garage to Lee Street

Parking will be available in various downtown areas:

The Summers Street Parking Garage will be open, but only accessible from Quarrier Street.

Parking is FREE at all meeters and garages owned by the City of Charleston, from Nov. 24 to 27.

General parking regulations for the city can be viewed here.