CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston’s rescheduled 2022 Christmas Parade is set for tonight, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., and there will be some street closures throughout the afternoon.

According to the City of Charleston, Kanawha Boulevard will close between Greenbrier Street and Clendenin Street at 3:30 p.m. Officials say one lane of the Boulevard will remain open from Greenbrier Street to Morris Street for local traffic, and local traffic must exit the Boulevard at Morris Street.

At 6 p.m., the lineup and exit areas and the parade route will close to traffic. City officials say this will include:

Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston

The parade lineup area on Kanawha Boulevard between Morris Street and Capitol Street

Capitol Street between Kanawha Boulevard and Washington Street

Washington Street between Capitol Street and Summers Street

Summers Street between Washington Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

The parade exit area on Kanawha Boulevard between Summers Street to Clendenin Street.

Officials say vehicles will not be able to enter or exit the following intersections:

Capitol and Virginia streets

Capitol and Quarrier streets

Capitol and Lee streets

Capitol and Washington streets

Summers and Washington streets

Summers and Quarrier streets

Summers and Lee streets

Summers and Virginia streets

The Summers Street Parking Garage.

The City says any questions about the Summers Street Parking Garage can contact the Parking Operations Center by phone at 304-348-8158 or by email at parkingquestions@cityofcharleston.org.

Parking for the parade will be available in the City Parking Garages at Park Place Cimema at 612 Washington Street and the City Service Center at 915 Quarrier Street. Parking in both locations will be on a first come, first serve basis, city officials say.

City officials say traffic can detour around the parade route at the following intersections:

Laidley and Virginia streets

Laidley and Lee streets

Laidley and Washington streets

Donnally and Summers streets

Donnally and Capitol streets

Washington and Dickenson streets

Hale and Quarrier streets.

Once the parade is finished, the route and all closures will be reopened.