Stress and anxiety during this polarizing election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year’s election is arguably the most polarizing in modern history.

“I’ve been looking at my screen very regularly today,” said Heather Johnson, a West Virginia voter.

Many voters are on edge; both because of the race itself and who might win, and because of the delay in seeing results.

“I’m a little anxious.. but at the same time, what can I do?” said Johnson.

“I’ve had some – you know, ‘I just want to know,’” said David Slater, another West Virginia voter. “And I don’t have any control over that so I just have to wait and be patient.”

COVID-19 substantially increased absentee voting, which is delaying election results, creating even more anxiety.

“Everyone has different opinions and lots of anxieties that come with what could happen,” said Stephanie Clarke, a licensed professional counselor.

Clarke says her conversations with patients have largely been about the election in the last few days.

“With COVID and the election, the consistency we all know is gone… we’ve all lost our routine,” she said. “So there are just a lot of things I feel like people are going through right now and the stress from the election definitely adds to that.”

Clarke says the best way to manage the stress and anxiety right now is to focus only on what you can control, find an outlet, and don’t be afraid to get help.

“It’s beyond my control – so all I can do is control what I can control and that’s why I’m here,” said Johnson.

And with COVID-19 already limiting our time to socialize now; “spend that time enjoying each other and not focusing on our political differences,” said Clarke.

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.