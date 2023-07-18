CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of customers in our region are without power after heavy storms moved through the area this evening.

According to our StormTracker 13 team, the storms first reached the western part of the Tri-State around 4 p.m., and reached their full intensity around 6 p.m. as they continued to move through the region. About 10 minutes before 6 p.m., a tornado warning was issued. The warning expired just before 6:10 p.m.

The Appalachian Power outage map shows approximately 10,088 customers in their West Virginia service area are without power. Kanawha County, Putnam County and Mason County are reporting the most outages, with 2,412; 1,810; and 1,478 customers in each county, respectively. These three counties were the hardest-hit in the Tri-State.

According to Mon Power, 214 customers in the Tri-State are without power, and 3,210 total West Virginia customers are without power at this time.

AEP Ohio states 1,412 customers in our viewing area are without power between Meigs, Vinton, Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto Counties. There are no reported outages in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to Kentucky Power, 1,151 customers in our region are without power at this time.

To keep up with restoration times for your area, check the link above to your company’s outage map.