Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – You read the headline right, cooler days are on the way! How cool are we talking?

We’ve been in the lower to middle 90s for much of the month of July. In fact, during the first twenty-five days, nineteen reached 90 degrees in Charleston, and only one day (this past Thursday) did not reach 85. So needless to say, it has been very hot.

Looking ahead, we have a hot day on the way for Monday! Highs will once again be in the 90s. However, we have a cold front on the way for Tuesday, and that will cool us down just a bit into the upper 80s for the remainder of the week.

A couple of strong storms will be possible Tuesday, and those storms will be slow-movers. As a result, locally heavy rainfall is possible, which could cause some isolated spots of high water.

A couple of strong storms are possible Tuesday with a cold front crossing through the tri-state.

An upper level area of low pressure will then move into the region by the second half of next weekend and linger into next week. That will be the key feature that will cool us down a bit.

As of now, I would expect high temperatures the following week in the low to middle 80s.

A cooler pattern is finally looking to emerge!

With that upper level low pressure systems comes an uptick in rainfall chances – next week (not this upcoming week) looks unsettled, with off and on rain showers likely – but at least it will be cooler and less humid!

