Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Strong winds overnight caused damage in several areas of the tri-state.
One tree fell on both a car and home on South Walnut Street and Laurel Drive in St. Albans. No one was injured from the fallen tree. The incident brought down a couple of powerlines, but crews are working on them at this time.
