Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans

A tree fell on both a car and home on South Walnut Street and Laurel Drive in St. Albans after storms brought strong winds to the tristate overnight. April 13, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Strong winds overnight caused damage in several areas of the tri-state.

One tree fell on both a car and home on South Walnut Street and Laurel Drive in St. Albans. No one was injured from the fallen tree. The incident brought down a couple of powerlines, but crews are working on them at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories