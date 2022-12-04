HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m.

Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says.

According to Pratt VFD, the structure was a total loss.

(Photo courtesy of Pratt VFD)

There were no injuries as far as rescuers know, says Pratt VFD.

Dispatchers say the fire did rekindle around 6:48 a.m. on Sunday.

Second Avenue (SR 61) in Handley was shut down Sunday morning while hoses stretched across the road, Pratt VFD says.

13 News is also working to reach out to Handley VFD’s fire chief for more information.