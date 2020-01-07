Structure fire in Clendenin closes one lane of traffic

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – The northbound lane of traffic on Elk River Road is closed in Clendenin as firefighters battle a structure fire in the area.

Emergency dispatch officials say they believe the home is abandoned, and there is no word on injuries at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories