Structure fire in Clendenin closes one lane of traffic

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – The northbound lane of traffic on Elk River Road is closed in Clendenin as firefighters battle a structure fire in the area.

Emergency dispatch officials say they believe the home is abandoned, and there is no word on injuries at this time.

