A structure fire occurred on Green Valley Road in Huntington on Sunday morning.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fully involved structure fire occurred in the 4200 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington on Sunday around 6 a.m.

According to Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, a 20-by-20-foot, cellar-style outbuilding was burning when units arrived on the scene.

Green Valley VFD responded, and Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the overhaul process and water supply.

There were no injuries or other damages, Green Valley VFD says.

No other information is available at this time. 13 News will provide updates if more details are provided by officials.