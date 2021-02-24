One injured in WVSP lab explosion

A woman has been injured in a fire at the West Virginia State Police Detachment in South Charleston. (Submitted Photo)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a reported chemical explosion created a small fire at the State Police Detachment in South Charleston.

Crews have now left the scene and say the building is secure. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at the West Virginia State Police Forensics Lab. The South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority say all employees were quickly evacuated. Sources say a female received chemical burns and the building filled with smoke.

Officials say it is still unclear what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.