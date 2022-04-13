UPDATE (3:54 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond confirms that a person was killed in a fire that happened in Ashland Wednesday afternoon.

He said that a man was pulled from the burning house and taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The fire is still under investigation.

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A fire was reported in Ashland Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd County dispatch confirms a structure fire at 22nd St. and Carter Ave. in Ashland.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.