HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of another fire that broke out in Huntington tonight.

Cabell County dispatchers say they became aware of a residential building fire at around 10:15 p.m. on May 31.

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time.

The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.