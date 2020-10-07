Student arrested in alleged threat to WV school

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A student has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged threat against George Washington High School.

School administration contacted the Charleston Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 after they received an image that evening of a possible threat against the school. According to CPD Lt. Tony Hazelett the social media threat read: “Im shooting gw up on Monday stay home.”

CPD investigators say they soon learned the suspect is a student at the school. They went to the student’s home and obtained evidence allegedly related to the threat, according to Hazelett. The student was arrested and charged with Threats of Terrorist Acts.

Hazelett says because the suspect is a juvenile, no additional information on the student can be released. They were taken to the James H. Tiger Morton Juvenile Facility.

CPD says they have investigated all leads on this threat and feel there is no harm or threat to the students and faculty of George Washington High School.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS