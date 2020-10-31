Good News with 13

“Student Artist Series” Halloween Coloring Contest winners

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Entries from Zayden C., 1st Grade Pleasant Hill Elementary School and Rylen W., 2nd Grade, West Teays Elementary School
Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners of the 7th annual Halloween Coloring Contest have been announced.

First Lady Cathy Justice says she received 3,485 entries from 50 West Virginia counties for the seventh installment of “Student Artist Series”. This art program was started back in 2018 and was started to promote the importance of the arts in schools throughout West Virginia.

“I’m so thrilled with the response to our Halloween Coloring Contest. So many children participated and it’s wonderful seeing the skill and creativity of West Virginia’s young students,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

Justice says each art project is designed to coordinate with special holidays and is made for specific grades so students of all ages can participate fairly.

This year’s Halloween Coloring Contest winners are:

  • First Place: Ariella K., 2nd Grade, Ridgedale Elementary School
  • Second Place: Agnes M., 2nd Grade, Inwood Primary School
  • Third Place: Ara J., Kindergarten, Culloden Elementary School
  • Fourth Place: Zayden C., 1st Grade, Pleasant Hill Elementary School
  • Fifth Place: Rylen W., 2nd Grade, West Teays Elementary School
  • First Place Ariella K. 2nd Grade Ridgedale Elementary School, Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice
  • Second Place Agnes M. 2nd Grade Inwood Primary School, Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice
  • Third Place Ara J. Kindergarten Culloden Elementary School, Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice
  • Fourth Place Zayden C. 1st Grade Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice
  • Fifth Place Rylen W. 2nd Grade West Teays Elementary School, Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice

Honorable Mentions include:

  • Ashdyn E., Monongah Elementary School, Kindergarten
  • Carter M., Central City Elementary School, Kindergarten
  • Gabriel C., Marsh Fork Elementary School, Kindergarten
  • Lizzie H., Bridgeview Elementary School, Kindergarten
  • Mateo S., Fairmont Catholic Grade School, Kindergarten
  • Amelia R., Cheat Lake Elementary School, 1st Grade
  • Cambrie P., Chesapeake Elementary School, 1st Grade
  • Hannah W., Clear Fork District Elementary School, 1st Grade
  • Maggie L., Jennings Randolph Elementary School, 1st Grade
  • Maiken H., T.A. Lowery Elementary School, 1st Grade
  • Catherine R., Cross Lanes Elementary School, 2nd Grade
  • Daniel C., Hedgesville Elementary School, 2nd Grade
  • Garrett L., Spring Mills Primary School, 2nd Grade
  • Molly J., Williams PK-8, 2nd Grade
  • Sarah H., Weirton Elementary School, 2nd Grade

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS