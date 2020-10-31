“Student Artist Series” Halloween Coloring Contest winners

Entries from Zayden C., 1st Grade Pleasant Hill Elementary School and Rylen W., 2nd Grade, West Teays Elementary School Photo Courtesy: Office of First Lady Cathy Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners of the 7th annual Halloween Coloring Contest have been announced.

First Lady Cathy Justice says she received 3,485 entries from 50 West Virginia counties for the seventh installment of “Student Artist Series”. This art program was started back in 2018 and was started to promote the importance of the arts in schools throughout West Virginia.

“I’m so thrilled with the response to our Halloween Coloring Contest. So many children participated and it’s wonderful seeing the skill and creativity of West Virginia’s young students,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

Justice says each art project is designed to coordinate with special holidays and is made for specific grades so students of all ages can participate fairly.

This year’s Halloween Coloring Contest winners are:

First Place : Ariella K., 2nd Grade, Ridgedale Elementary School

Second Place : Agnes M., 2nd Grade, Inwood Primary School

Third Place : Ara J., Kindergarten, Culloden Elementary School

Fourth Place : Zayden C., 1st Grade, Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Fifth Place: Rylen W., 2nd Grade, West Teays Elementary School

Honorable Mentions include:

Ashdyn E., Monongah Elementary School, Kindergarten

Carter M., Central City Elementary School, Kindergarten

Gabriel C., Marsh Fork Elementary School, Kindergarten

Lizzie H., Bridgeview Elementary School, Kindergarten

Mateo S., Fairmont Catholic Grade School, Kindergarten

Amelia R., Cheat Lake Elementary School, 1st Grade

Cambrie P., Chesapeake Elementary School, 1st Grade

Hannah W., Clear Fork District Elementary School, 1st Grade

Maggie L., Jennings Randolph Elementary School, 1st Grade

Maiken H., T.A. Lowery Elementary School, 1st Grade

Catherine R., Cross Lanes Elementary School, 2nd Grade

Daniel C., Hedgesville Elementary School, 2nd Grade

Garrett L., Spring Mills Primary School, 2nd Grade

Molly J., Williams PK-8, 2nd Grade

Sarah H., Weirton Elementary School, 2nd Grade

