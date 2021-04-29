Student awarded first ever ‘Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Charleston continues to honor an officer killed in the line of duty in December. Now, colleges are doing the same.

Kristen Lopez, a junior at Glenville State, is the first ever recipient of the ‘Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarhip.’

“You know hearing Cassie’s story when it first happened and everything it was definitely sad. Just because my dad is in law enforcement and being able to carry on her name through education is something that is so important to me.” said Lopez.

Lopez is majoring in criminal justice with a concentration in field forensics. She says she resinates with Cassie, as a women in a male dominated field. “Hopefully there’s other girls and young women especially that can see her story and see me and pursue a career in criminal justice. And that’s the whole point of this, just pursue young girls to just come into this line of work.” she added.

In front of Cassie’s mom and sister, Lopez read her essay that awarded her this scholarship. Something she says meant the world to her. “Im glad I got to come meet her family and get the chance to tell her mom ‘thank you’ and her sister ‘thank you’ for Cassie’s work and what she did.”

REMEMBERING CASSIE: Kristen Lopez, a junior at Glenville State is the first ever recipient of the Cassie Johnson Memorial scholarship.



Here she’s pictured with Cassie’s family & Charleston police chief Tyke Hunt reciting the letter she wrote to get the scholarship. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/r6IlZjkWUS — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) April 29, 2021

“What a pleasure it was to see her represent the future of our women in law enforcement and in the other aspects of criminal justice.” said Dr. Ken Lang, an Assistant Professor in the Criminal Justice Department at Glenville State.

This is just one more way the community can honor Patrolman Cassie Johnson and the sacrifice she made.

Glenville State plans to endow this one thousand dollar scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a criminal justice major at the university.

