CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Capital High School student has been awarded the Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship named for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2020.

The Charleston Police Department says Kaitlyn Mullins is the recipient of the scholarship.

They say Mullins graduated from Capital High School in 2022 with a 4.0 GPA. She says she will go to Loyola University Chicago to major in criminology and forensic science.

She was selected because, “like Cassie, she is a hard working Charlestonian who is strong willed and wants to make a difference in her community.”

2022 Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship recipient Kaitlyn Mullins (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

The scholarship is for $1,000 and is awarded to a Capital High School student who is planning on going into the law enforcement or animal care field.

Ptlm. Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020, and died from her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

The man charged with Ptlm. Johnson’s death, Joshua Phillips, was sentenced to 40 years and six months behind bars.

Phillips was also ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.