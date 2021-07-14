Student campers explore new hobbies and future careers through summer camp

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Career Technology Center’s Summer Skill Camp is giving students a chance to broaden their horizons.



“When they come here they get an opportunity to look at the different types of professions that are out there,” said Cabell County Career Technology Education Director, Frank Barnett.

The skills camp allows students from around the area to test out their skills in fields like baking, graphic design, hairstyling, welding, and more.

“I’m learning how to do things,” said middle school camper, Emma Withrow. “I never knew how to braid until Monday. I never knew how to do nails until Tuesday, it’s really fun.”

The two-week education camp has more than 300 campers exploring their interests.

“I’m hoping they come away with a little bit of excitement,” said Barnett. “Like this is something they may want to do. Even if they are going to a four-year university, they can still do this.”

Campers are learning new hobbies, discovering new career paths, and are developing new skills

“I learned how to fingerprint,” said Withrow. “I learned about blood, different velocities, and how you can tell which weapon was used with how much blood is on the ground or what the blood looks like.”

Through these classes, many of the students are already eager and scoping out what classes and fields they want to explore in the future.

