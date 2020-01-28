Student receives “Certificate of Merit” from Red Cross after saving a life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It was Patricia Trippet’s daughter’s birthday and the family was having dinner – when Patricia suddenly fell unconscious.

I could see the fear in their eyes, and you just knew how much she meant to people, and I knew I had to do something at that point.” Kelsey Seibert, Certificate of Merit Recipient

And that something, ultimately, saved trippet’s life. Seibert used the skills she learned from the American Red Cross in October of 2018 and performed C-P-R to revive trippet before paramedics arrived.

Seibert added, “When I saw that life come back into her eyes.. That moment is indescribable.”

Now, she has been awarded the highest honor given by the Red Cross: The Certificate of Merit. The Merit goes specifically to individuals who save or sustain a life when they no obligation to respond in an emergency, but do so anyway. And the people most thankful for Kelsey: Trippets family.

Seibert say’s getting C-P-R certified is something everyone should look into, “we’re around people 24/7, whether it’s in the workplace, whether it’s a school, or even your home. We’re all human and things do happen, and I didn’t think it would be who was in that situation, but it was.”

Proving that sometimes, you’re in the right place, at the right time.