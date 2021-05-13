Students ages 12 and up recieve Pfizer vaccine in Kanawha Co.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12 and up. And after a unanimous vote by the CDC’s advisory panel yesterday, the shots are officially ready.

“It feels really good and I like to be an inspiration to help other people get the vaccine,” said Houston Fleck, a 9th grader at Nitro High School.

Houston was the first kid between the age of 12 and 15 in Kanawha County to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department vaccinated some of the first of this age group in the Mountain State and has no plans of slowing down.

“We are coming to every middle school and high school partnering up with our community partners. We will be in schools next week, in hopes to have schools done within the next days,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

For a child to receive the Pfizer vaccine, a parent or guardian needs to accompany the child or sign a permission slip.

Some parents today got the chance to vaccinate their own children, in hopes of a more family activity-filled summer.

“It is a special day…I am very honored to do that today. So now I feel as a mom I can feel a little at rest and eased that she is vaccinated,” said Monica Mason, mother of student Emma Mason.

“It’s been a little bit of a hardship having to tag-team parenting roles because we had to keep everybody in the house and out of the public,” said Jonathon Evans, father of student Mason Evans.

The health department hopes these brave kids inspire their peers to get vaccinated soon.

“Some of them are scared about it but I try to help them out and tell them how it will help them,” said Fleck.

To help get back to a new normal, all in time for summer fun.