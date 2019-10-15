Students attend the Charleston PD’s annual “Powerama”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Hundreds of kids packed into the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the fourth annual “Powerama.”

The event is hosted by the Charleston Police Department. Students from Kanawha, Putnam, and Clay County schools watched K-9 demonstrations and listened to guest speakers.

Sergent Doug Paxton of the Charleston Police Department said, “We want them to learn to not be a bully, stay away from drugs, follow your dreams – that’s our biggest thing we push, but we also want them to feel comfortable around police officers, firemen, military and just come and have some fun.”

The event featured several guest speakers, including local singer Autumn Gillespie, who went viral after she sang a cover of “Shallow” with her dad.

