Students build “Free Little Library” for retired teacher

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Retired Cabell County school teacher, Sylvia Wilson, says she wanted to leave something positive behind.

“I thought the Free Little Library was a wonderful way to do that,” Wilson said. “I am just so happy to finally see it done.”

Mrs. Wilson enlisted the help of students with the Art Club at St. Joseph High School as well as the students in the carpentry class at the Cabell County Career and Technical Center.

Marie Trimboli is president of the Art Club. She says it took the club about a year to design and paint it. “It took a lot of time and effort, but we’re really glad that we got to do it,” Trimboli said.

One by one, students and teachers talked about their favorite book and added it to the stack that’s going into its new home.

“John Hanna, a principal at Southside Elementary, he wrote this book, “Vincent J. Muggs,” one school official said.

Trimboli shared her favorite book, too. “The book itself was important to me because I read it a lot as a child with my mom,” Trimboli said.

One of the reasons Mrs. Wilson says she wanted a Free Little Library in Central City is because there are some kids in that neighborhood who don’t have any books at home and getting to the nearest library can be too difficult.

“So, we’re hoping that more people in this community, in the neighborhood, will be able to read more in things that they get interested in,” Wilson said.

There are now more than 80,000 Free Little Libraries in all 50 states, and for Mrs. Wilson, she says this one is the best.

This is the 10th year for the Free Little Library program. It started in Wisconsin in 2009.