Students chat with lawmakers through video conference about climate change

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Climate change is a weighty topic but on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, students from across West Virginia talked to lawmakers about the issue and the impact in the Mountain State.

Students from elementary through high school asked questions through an hour-long video conference.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Del. Evan Hansen, (D-Monongalia) talked to students.

“I think kids understand this issue and are concerned about it at all levels,” Del. Hansen said. “We’ve seen that at the international level and how kids have gone to the United Nations and spoken to world leaders. I think kids across West Virginia are also concerned.”

Students asked questions about policy, jobs and even what they can do at their schools to address climate change. During the meeting there were more than 45 connections to the video conference at schools in Wheeling, Morgantown, Huntington and many cities in between.