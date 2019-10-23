Students, community participate in “Car Bash” ahead of Homecoming game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It is Homecoming Week at Marshall University, and the studio radio station continues a unique celebration.

Wednesday, students from Marshall’s radio station, WMUL, invited students, faculty and staff, and community members to relieve stress by taking part in the 18th Annual Car Bash.

The truck, painted in WKU’s colors, will sit on Buskirk Field from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

“We dress it up like our opposing team and just let everybody take out the stress and hopefully get them worked up for the game,” said Marshall junior and Journalism student Makaylah Wheeler.

By donating $1 dollar, participants get the right to beat the truck with a sledge-hammer for a timed two minutes.

It’s Homecoming Week at Marshall University and things are starting to get a little violent 🔨I’ve got the details on the 18th Annual Car Bash coming up on WOWK 13 NEWS at Noon! Posted by Shannon Litton on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Jacob Davis, a junior and finance student, was able to beat the hood of the truck with the sledge-hammer. His price was being able to keep the hood of the truck.

“It’s my second hood in three years. I got one my freshman year,” said Davis. “It just gets us amped. Get that adrenaline pumping from beating something because there’s nothing like it, there’s nothing like beating a car.”

The truck will become the radio station’s float during Thursday’s homecoming parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m.