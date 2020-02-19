Students demonstrate importance of safe water

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fifth-graders from Kanawha County have been exploring pollution in our waterways and the differences between tap and bottled water.

It’s all part of the first-ever Wild and Wonderful Water Science Fair in South Charleston. Judges evaluated 15 water science projects and selected first, second, and third place winners. The main goal of the fair is to demonstrate the importance of safe water.

“I feel like we put more light on the problems so they get fixed faster,” said Allydia Robinette, a student at Malden Elementary School.

“Later in life we are going to need water, and then it’s going to all be contaminated because nobody was going to clean it up so where are we going to get that water from,” said Isaiah Smith, a Malden Elementary School student.

The inaugural Wild and Wonderful Water Science Fair was organized by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

