Students explore manufacturing career options

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Students from Kanawha and Putnam County schools are exploring career options in the manufacturing industry.

The West Virginia Manufacturing Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF) based in Charleston travels across the state connecting junior high students with local manufacturing businesses.

The day-long event includes presentations and hands-on activities like robotic tic tac toe and constructing paper airplanes.

WVMAEF Program Director Monica Cross said, “To see their faces and watch their interaction between them and the manufacturing host is very rewarding and to hear them walk out and hearing the conversations between them like how they thought that was really cool and even some of the feedback we get is very fulfilling to see that.”

Businesses that were at the event were Du Pont, Toyota and NGK Spark Plugs.

