RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—Students at Ripley High School are currently holding a sit-in protest over safety concerns following an alleged case of sexual abuse, according to students and parents.

They say that they will continue to hold demonstrations until their concerns are addressed.

Students and parents tell 13 News that the students involved in the alleged incident that happened around Oct. 21, 2022, during an after-school athletic team workout are still attending school with the rest of the student body. 13 News has not been able to verify the status of the students with Jackson County Schools.

According to authorities, one of the juvenile students is facing a sexual abuse charge, and all four students, including the vice principal’s 18-year-old son, Jacob Banton, are charged with battery and conspiracy.

On Monday, Ripley High School students held a walk-out protest.

In December of 2022, the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office was appointed to be a special prosecutor in the cases against all four students.