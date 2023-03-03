HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Students and parents attended a “Why We Love to Read” event at Central City Elementary School in Huntington today.

The event allowed parents to view their children’s literature fair projects and visit several activity stations, as well as shop at the book fair.

Each family that attended the event received a card with a checklist of all activities available. Once all the activities were marked off, families were able to choose a new book they could take home and read together.

The event coincided with Read Across America Week, which begins March 2 of every year, on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.