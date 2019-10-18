Students learn and inspire during “Super Day” at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One way to make kids life-long learners is to give them skills that make reading easier and fun. Kaleigh Bryant is a student at Cabell Midland High School, but today, she’s a teacher.

“So, today I’m going to read to you, “Scary, Scary Halloween,” Bryant told a group of elementary students.

Friday at Marshall University was “Students Using their Powers to Engage in Reading,” or “SUPER” Day. In its fourth year, SUPER is aimed at getting kids super excited about reading.

Garry Dick is the coordinator and instructor at Child Care Academy. He says the key to a kid’s success is comprehending, truly understanding, what they read.

“Whether you’re reading a book to someone or you’re having it read to you, you’re still experiencing that story,” Dick said.

The entire gym at the Marshall Rec Center is filled with high school and college students reading and listening to these elementary school students.

“It really gains confidence in them,” Bryant said. “I see that I’m actually teaching them something.”

These elementary students could be filling out worksheets, but the future teachers they’re with are introducing different types of hands-on techniques to make sure they understand what they’re reading.

Some of the methods include something as simple as cotton balls, dance, wearing costumes, and shooting hoops with Marshall’s basketball team. Teachers say it’s motivation to learn.

“It’s not only the reading part, they’re also learning how to manage a classroom because in some of the groups they may have children that are a little more rambunctious,” Dick said.

Young people, teaching younger people, and both building on knowledge in the process. Teachers say the hands-on activities drive the desire to learn and students have a higher success rate in their overall education experience.