Students of all ages participate in Special Olympics

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — We all get a little competitive from time to time when it comes to sports and games. But that won’t be the case on Wednesday and Thursday at Rock Hill Middle School.

Everyone participating is a champion during the Lawrence County Special Olympics.

“It’s important to [the students] to feel part of [this], to achieve success, [and] have fun,” said modified physical education instructor Theresa Arden.

Middle school through high school students, along with some adults, participated in the Olympic games Wednesday. Elementary students will participate in the games on Thursday.

A total of 19 teams played in Wednesday’s volleyball tournament.

Event organizers say the special Olympics are all about the abilities the students have, with the message being “let me win, or let me be brave.”

“[It] gives the students the ability to experience game situations, lifetime sports, [and] socialize,” said Arden. “It’s great for the community.”