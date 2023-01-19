JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Some concerned parents and students came to the Jackson County, West Virginia, School Board meeting Thursday night to ask questions after an alleged sexual abuse incident involving Ripley High School students was brought to light.

The incident in question at Ripley High School that led to the arrests of an 18-year-old and three juveniles happened on or about Oct. 21, 2022, according to court documents.

“A lot of the things that I hear people talking about is trauma that I had myself from these very same people and it’s just awful to hear that it’s still happening to all these students,” Mazzy Yoakum, a local parent, said.

Yoakum was one of seven people who addressed the Board at tonight’s meeting. She says there needs to be a “No Bullying Policy” moving forward.

The Board went into Executive Session later in the night to discuss the comments from the protestors, however, we do not know if any actions were taken during that session.

“The Title IX investigation is still underway so that’s kind of where we are. Federal law does provide the opportunities for sanctions to come later if the allegations are found out to be true,” said William Hosaflook, Jackson County Schools Superintendent.

During the meeting, people had to go outside and ask people outside of the meeting to stop banging on the building walls.