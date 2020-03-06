Students present health research projects

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The annual Health Science Research Day took place at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Friday, March 6. The event highlights original research and educational innovations by undergraduate and graduate students, as well as med-school students.

Dr. Rodrigo Aguilar works in internal medicine and wants to become a cardiologist. Aguilar researched the rise of hypertension in children and adolescents. He says the results of his research show an increase in hypertension and risk of cardiovascular disease within these populations.

“If we change this lifestyle [to children] being more active, playing more, [and] eating healthier, we have less hypertension [risk]; hence, that will ultimately affect the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults,” Aguilar said.

Numbers from Dr. Aguilar’s research show there have been more than 35,000 cases of hypertension in kids and teens in the United States since 2005.

“The impact of hypertension in early ages is affecting our population in developing cardiovascular [disease] outcomes such as heart disease, bypass surgery, liver caths, and so on,” Aguilar said.

Those who participated also attended a key-note speaking session on breast cancer research.

