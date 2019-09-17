Students reaping rewards of inventions at Ashland Middle

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – If you could reimagine the world what would you change? The answer is something students at Ashland Middle School started looking for two years ago, and they found it.

Aubree Hay is an inventor and she says she never could have imagined the impact an idea she and her classmates developed would have. “It’s opened a bunch of new doors, for instance, going to New York this week and going to D.C. last week,” Hay said.

Aubree’s classmate Emily Aliff explained why they choose these projects. “I just want to make our community a lot better and a lot safer,” Aliff said. “I feel like you shouldn’t have to worry about a needle laying around.”

The students invented a device that picks up needles. Aubree just returned from Washington, D.C., talking with chief technology officers and members of congress about what and her classmates created. It gathers used needles without putting someone in harm’s way. They also created a website to ‘pin’ where needles are found – a site now being used by the Ashland Police Department.

“We passed it off to them in the Spring, so they’re actually putting pins in there as we speak,” Hay said.

In the last two years, Ashland Middle School has won more than $200,000 in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contests and with that money, they were able to buy more than 400 electronic devices for students to learn. As well as a display wall of televisions students actually learn how to program in one of their STEM classes.

Teachers say these students are applying what they learn instead of just memorizing steps and process. Unlike many students, they don’t have to ask, “How am I going to use this in real life?” These project/problem-based strategies are teaching students critical thinking skills that are taking them somewhere.

“This Thursday we’re going to a Samsung charity gala in New York,” Hay said.

Middle school students turning classroom ideas into safer neighborhoods in Ashland.

The students said they are already working on their next invention, but for now, it’s top secret.

Now through October 23, public schools have a chance to do what Ashland Middle School is doing, possibly winning some money in the process. For more information, you can visit the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest’s website.