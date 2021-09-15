Students show appreciation for grandparents with drive-thru surprise

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — The rain didn’t stop Campbell Elementary School’s first grade grandparents from lining up in their cars to able to receive a special surprise from their grandchildren.

“I hope they know how much we actually appreciate them,” said Campbell Elementary School principal Lisa Farley. “We have grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, who bring them to school every day, who pick them up, help them with homework and read stories and books with them.”

Campbell Elementary School is showing their love and appreciation for their grandparents all week long by hosting a Drive-Thru Grandparent Celebration.

“It’s just like a parade of grandparents and we’ve found that the grandparents are loving it,” said Farley. “We’ve had grandparents drive from about 3 hours away just to come see their grandchildren.”

The students are sharing their gratitude with posters, homemade crafts, snacks and, of course, big hugs.



“It’s very touching, especially when they get to come out and hug you and take a picture,” said grandparent Dwight Hensley.

When students delivered their grand surprise to their loved ones, there was nothing but smiles from everyone.

“It just touches your heart,” said Farley. “When we have the music going and the kids are out and they’re smiling and they see that grandparent in the car, it just almost brings a tear to your eye to see how much they love them and want them here.”



The celebration wraps up Thursday morning as the second graders will give their thanks.

“It’s going to make my heart swell and it’s just going to be wonderful,” said grandparent Gail Johnson.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!