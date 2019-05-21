Students show off engineering projects to business engineers

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — Students in the ‘Project Lead the Way’ class at Cabell Midland were tasked with making an engineering design project based on a real-world example of a problem.

In this case, it was designing a tire pressure reader for semi trucks and a circuit board.

Students presented their projects to Laura and Chris Riegel of Blue Ink Technology on Tuesday morning.

Both of them were very impressed with the hard work from these students.

”If they get exposed to a lot of different kinds of opportunities, it kind of broadens their horizons with things they can do with themselves,” said Laura Riegel.

We also spoke with one of the students tasked with the project, who says it’s very rewarding to see the final product of his hard work.

“There’s a lot of plans to expand the tech industry in West Virginia, and I think small business could be greatly helped if they had engineers at their disposal,” said George Wait, a freshman in high school.

The opportunity helped students see that they can find good engineering careers right here in the Mountain State.