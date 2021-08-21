Students speak out on going back to school amid the pandemic

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Instead of logging into a computer and seeing their classmates virtually, students are back in school for in-person learning this year. The Huntington Mall partnered with several local organizations in an effort to make sure kids have what they need.

During the Back-to-School Fair on Saturday, organizations like UniCare and the Mountain Health Network sponsored the event with booths set up with free school supplies. Along with these resources, live entertainment was also provided.



Students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Huntington Mall on Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The event also featured COVID-19 vaccinations for any student 12-years-old and older. Poca Middle School student Alexis Grantham attended the fair and decided to get her COVID-19 vaccination.

Grantham says even though she received the vaccine, she will still be taking other precautions when she goes back to school.

Well, I’m still going to wear my mask because if you get a vaccine it would probably push out the germs. I’m mainly excited to go back. Alexis Grantham, Poca Middle School student

The Huntington Mall also offered incentives for anyone receiving the vaccine. The mall’s marketing director Margi MacDuff says “Kids’ 12-years-old and up can come get their shot and they can get a 25 dollar mall gift card while supplies last.”

After getting their vaccine, the kids also had their names placed into a drawing for a chance to win a new IPad.

Several kids and adults were wearing face masks inside the mall this weekend and some parents say their kids will be wearing them when they go to school.

