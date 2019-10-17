Students take a drive in a DUI Simulator to learn dangers of driving impaired

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WOWK) — Homecoming celebrations are going on this week at Winfield High School. But in the midst of the festivities students are also taking a ride in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s new DUI Simulator.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration drivers under the age of 21 represent only about 10% of licensed drivers in the United States but are responsible for about 17% of fatal alcohol-involved crashes. It is a trend organizers with the new DUI Simulator hope to turn around by giving young people the opportunity to experience what it is like to drive while impaired.

“It is a different experience than anything else that the kids get,” said Dan Pickens, Program Coordinator. “Because it is not a book, it is not a video, it is not something they can do on a tablet. They actually are hands-on so there is a steering wheel and brake and they are part of their own education.”

The simulator will visit all high schools in West Virginia. Pickens said it takes about three years to get to all of them.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is also hosting the NO School Spirits PSA Contest. You can learn more about how to enter and more about the simulator on the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s website.