Students wrap presents for local organization kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — ‘Tis the season of giving… and around 30 student volunteers at Marshall University donated their time at the annual ‘Rec for the Halls’ event.

Wednesday morning, students wrapped close to 150 gifts for children from five different organizations: Necco Huntington , Ronald McDonald House, Pressley Ridge, AD Lewis Center, and Golden Girls Group Home.

“I hope [community members] know there are people that care about these kids, and that they can help, too,” said Marshall University junior Cat Watson.

Earlier this year, community members were asked to take a ‘wish’ from the ‘Rec the Halls’ Angel Tree and bring that gift for students to wrap at their annual wrapping party.

Among the things kids ‘wished’ for this year were footballs and toys. However, some kids also wished for things most of us may take for granted.

“It’s not just the toys that kids want, they want the little things that we do take for granted such as shoes and clothing items and I’m just so grateful that we are able to host this event and give back to the community,” said Marshall University Assistant Director of Marketing Kayla Dodd.

“I hope that they know that they feel loved and appreciated by someone out there,” said Watson. “We’re all part of the community. If some people aren’t doing well, that affects everybody. I mean, shouldn’t we always help other people?”

‘Rec for the Halls’ has been a tradition at Marshall University since the opening of the Rec Center back in 2009.