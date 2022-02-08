Study: Charleston in the top 10 best places to get married

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Out of the 182 cities in the survey, Charleston is the tenth best city to get married in.

In a study conducted by WalletHub, 182 cities, which include the 150 most populated U.S. cities plus two of the most populated cities in each state, are compared by costs, facilities and services, and activities and attractions. All categories besides total score are based on one being the best conditions and 182 being the worst.

Charleston, West Virginia is at number 10 with a total score of 60.28. According to the study, Charleston’s cost is at number four, being beaten by Las Cruces, New Mexico, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Laredo, Texas. Charleston is number 128 in facilities and services, beating Fargo, North Dakota, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Warwick, Rhode Island. Charleston is number 134 in activities and attractions beating Birmingham, Alabama, Gilbert, Arizona, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

In the top five cities with the most wedding chapels and churches per capita, Charleston is third, beating out Birmingham, Alabama at fifth, Salt Lake City, Utah at fourth, and being beaten by Columbia, South Carolina and Wilmington, Delaware who are tied for first place.

Other cities our area like Huntington scored a total of 50.25, being sixteenth in cost, 180th in facilities and services, and 177 in activities and attractions.

The top 10 cities to get married in include:

Orlando, Florida – 1

Las Vegas, Nevada – 2

Miami, Florida – 3

Knoxville, Tennessee – 4

Tulsa, Oklahoma – 5

El Paso, Texas – 6

Tampa, Florida – 7

Laredo, Texas – 8

Atlanta, Georgia – 9

Charleston, West Virginia – 10

WalletHub’s study says that the worst places to get married include:

Manchester, New Hampshire – 172

New Haven, Connecticuit – 173

Nashua, New Hampshire – 174

Warwick, Rhode Island – 175

Juneau, Alaska – 176

Burlington, Vermont – 177

Worchester, Massachusetts – 178

Oxnard, California – 179

Bridgeport, Connecticuit – 180

South Burlington, Vermont – 181

Pearl City, Hawaii – 182

Other cities close to our area and their ranking according to the survey is: