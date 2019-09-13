Study suggests Martin County Residents Can’t Afford Water Bill

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A new study by Martin County Concerned Citizens says nearly 50% of county residents cannot afford their monthly water bill. This comes as a possible rate increase is on the horizon for those in the county. Currently, Martin County residents have the 8th highest water bill in the state.

“How can they expect these people to pay more, for a service they can’t trust,” said Ricki Draper, with Martin County Concerned Citizens. “This is truly a water quality crisis, a water affordability crisis.”

“These people deserve clean and reliable water.” Ricki Draper, Martin County Concerned Citizens

Residents had the chance to ask questions. One of the biggest question was if a new grant announced last week, could help aid in the potential of a rate increase. According to Martin County Concerned Citizens leaders, the answer is no. Leaders explained that the money cannot be used for operating expenses.

