MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A new study by Martin County Concerned Citizens says nearly 50% of county residents cannot afford their monthly water bill. This comes as a possible rate increase is on the horizon for those in the county. Currently, Martin County residents have the 8th highest water bill in the state.
“How can they expect these people to pay more, for a service they can’t trust,” said Ricki Draper, with Martin County Concerned Citizens. “This is truly a water quality crisis, a water affordability crisis.”
“These people deserve clean and reliable water.”Ricki Draper, Martin County Concerned Citizens
Residents had the chance to ask questions. One of the biggest question was if a new grant announced last week, could help aid in the potential of a rate increase. According to Martin County Concerned Citizens leaders, the answer is no. Leaders explained that the money cannot be used for operating expenses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WVDNR confirms positive epizootic hemorrhagic disease test in deer
- Report: Over 38% of West Virginia schools missing attendance goal
- Young girl with down syndrome will represent West Virginia at New York City event
- Study suggests Martin County Residents Can’t Afford Water Bill
- EPA official says water will be cleaner after deregulation announcement
- Impact of Purdue Pharma Settlement in West Virginia
- Court records: Kentucky jail guards get added abuse charges
- Regional Winners Announced in 12th Annual Smart529 Essay Contest
- West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons to open on September 28
- Jarrid Wilson, founder of Christian suicide outreach, dies