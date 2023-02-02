CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Art submissions are now open for Kanawha County kids to submit their art to the City of Charleston’s Youth Art Month Juried Exhibition coming up in March.

The Charleston Office of Public Art will host the exhibition from March 1-31, 2023 at the City Service Center. The COPA says to be eligible for the exhibition, entrants must be Kanawha County students in grades K-12.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 24 by 5 p.m., city officials say.

“This Juried Art Exhibition will be a wonderful way to celebrate the diverse talents of our young artists and bring greater attention to the value of art education,” says Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I look forward to seeing what our young artists create and showcasing their works.”

According to the COPA, artists can use any medium or creation technique. 2D submissions should not exceed 18″x24″ and sculptures should not exceed 10″ in depth. The COPA says the submission guidelines will have instructions regarding how artwork should be labeled as well as a form that must accompany the submission.

The COPA says students whose entries are accepted for the exhibition will be notified prior to the opening night.

“We have so many young, talented artists in our community,” said Jeff Pierson, director for the Office of Public Art. “We look forward to showcasing their works in our City Service Center to celebrate Youth Art Month in March.”

The COPA says entrants can drop off their artwork Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Service Center to the Public Art Office or Planning Office.