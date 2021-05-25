Substance abuse prevention group gets $200K federal grant

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A group fighting substance use addiction in ground zero of the opioid epidemic in one of West Virginia’s largest cities will receive a $200,000 federal grant.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators announced that Recovery Point of Huntington will receive the funding from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

A statement said the program offers no-cost services for people with substance use disorder.

The grant will specifically help target recidivism among those struggling.

In an ongoing landmark trial, Cabell County and the city of Huntington are arguing that three top drug distributors flooded the area with 80 million opioid doses and ignored signs the community was being ravaged by addiction.