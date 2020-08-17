Substantial spike in pet adoptions due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic has disrupted our country in so many ways; but one good thing about people being stuck at home – practicing social distancing – it’s created a huge spike in pet adoptions!

The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is one of many animal shelters in the Mountain State experiencing a surge in adoptions.

“We did see a spike,” said Robert Wagner, general manager for the shelter. “We had like 135 dogs, and we were full of cats, and out of nowhere we had just five dogs. So it was a substantial spike.”

“We had almost all of our animals out,” said Timothy Moore, an employee here. “We had around 100 and got almost all of them out at the beginning.”

Wagner says the spike came at just the right time.

“At the time, when we had 135, it was almost too much for us to handle,” he said. “I mean it took all we had to maintain them. So yeah it made us all happy.”

Wagner says one adoption hit him a little harder than the others – a dog named Bosco, who had been at the shelter for two years.

“He finally found his soulmate,” said Wagner. “He really did. I think I cried when he left.”

Moore has worked at the shelter for the last year… and he adopted a furry friend, himself!

“He looked like one of the dogs that we used to have,” said Moore. “So we adopted him, took him home, and the rest was history.”

The shelter encourages anyone who might be considering adoption – or fostering to call! Employees say they love answering any and all questions about the animals. (304) 342-1576

